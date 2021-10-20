FDOTD – short dog

Name?
short dog
Hometown?
Germantown
Breed?
Dorkie (yorkie dachshund mix)
Favorite Activity?
Chasing bubbles outside
Favorite trick to do?
high fives
Least favorite trick to do?
be quite
Most embarrassing moment?
i fell off the back of the couch and got stuck
Favorite person?
mom and dad
Favorite food?
Apples and watermelon
Favorite thing to chew on?
I’m not a chewer
Should dogs wear costumes?
umm.. duh
Favorite costume?
my piggie pj’s
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
I poop in the neighbors yard
Favorite command to ignore?
be quite
Celebrity Dog Crush?
John Wicks pitbull
What do you like to hump the most?
not much of a humper
Sleep with humans?
every night
Who’s a good dog?
me..obviously
Best Dog Movie?
The Sandlot
FDOTD sponsored by Best Bargains in New Muenster, Save on Groceries with wholesale prices with no membership fees
Want your pup to be FDOTD? Click HERE