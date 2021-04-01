FDOTD – Shadow

Name?
Shadow
Hometown?
McHenry
Breed?
English Springer Spaniel
Favorite Activity?
Playing keep away with a toy
Favorite trick to do?
Paw!
Least favorite trick to do?
Come
Most embarrassing moment?
hitting my head on a table
Favorite person?
Mom (Kayla)
Favorite food?
Jerky
Favorite thing to chew on?
wicker seats
Should dogs wear costumes?
NO!
Favorite costume?
NO!
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
neighbors doorstep 🙂
Favorite command to ignore?
Come
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Comet from Full House
What do you like to hump the most?
MOM!
Sleep with humans?
Yes, ohhhhhh myyyyyy
Who’s a good dog?
Shadow is a awesome doggy
Best Dog Movie?
Homeward Bound
