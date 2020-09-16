FDOTD – Sgt Cash II

Name?
Sgt. Cash II
Hometown?
Caledonia
Breed?
Truffle Hunden
Favorite Activity?
Hunting
Favorite trick to do?
Shit in IEDs
Least favorite trick to do?
Wake up from a nap
Most embarrassing moment?
I once farted in my tongue I front of the whole platoon.
Favorite person?
My handler, Travis
Favorite food?
Yes.
Favorite thing to chew on?
Food
Should dogs wear costumes?
Only on Halloween and only if we allow it.
Favorite costume?
None
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
On the neighbors grill
Favorite command to ignore?
Stop eating shit!
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Lindsay Lohan is a dog, right?
What do you like to hump the most?
I’m old. I don’t do that anymore.
Sleep with humans?
I get too hot for that, so no.
Who’s a good dog?
Who said that? I hope they’re talking to me!
