FDOTD – Rizzo

Name?
Rizzo (after Anthony Rizzo)
Hometown?
Racine
Breed?
Australian Shepherd
Favorite Activity?
Agility and being petted
Favorite trick to do?
Whisper
Most embarrassing moment?
Running across the top of a tunnel instead of thru it
Favorite person?
Everyone!
Favorite food?
Watermelon
Should dogs wear costumes?
Sometimes
Favorite costume?
Shark
What do you like to hump the most?
Pretty girl dogs
Sleep with humans?
Yes!
Who’s a good dog?
Mom says I am the goodest boy
Best Dog Movie?
Best in Show
FDOTD sponsored by Best Bargains in New Muenster, Save on Groceries with wholesale prices with no membership fees
Want your pup to be FDOTD? Click HERE