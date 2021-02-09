FDOTD – Pudge Rodriguez

Name?
Pudge Rodriguez
Hometown?
McHenry
Breed?
English Bulldog
Favorite Activity?
Being a bully
Favorite trick to do?
I’m a puppy…but I can give you a shake and high five
Least favorite trick to do?
Sit still
Most embarrassing moment?
Falling off the couch.
Favorite person?
My family
Favorite food?
Treats
Favorite thing to chew on?
Bully sticks
Should dogs wear costumes?
Only if my humans make me
Favorite costume?
Cubs Jersey
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
The basement
Favorite command to ignore?
Leave it
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Spike from Tim and jerry
What do you like to hump the most?
My tootsie roll toy
Sleep with humans?
Sometimes
Who’s a good dog?
I am. I am.
Best Dog Movie?
Dogs Purpose
