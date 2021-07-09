FDOTD – Pokey

Name?
Pokey
Hometown?
Kenosha
Breed?
Chihuahua
Favorite Activity?
Barking at literally everything
Favorite trick to do?
Begging for food
Least favorite trick to do?
Shaking paw
Most embarrassing moment?
Ate an entire pound of ground beef and having the shits for 2 days
Favorite person?
Mom
Favorite food?
Anything mom is eating
Favorite thing to chew on?
Anything Dixie (the other dog) was chewing on
Should dogs wear costumes?
Put that thing on me and I’ll end you
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
Under moms work desk
Favorite command to ignore?
Come here
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Brusier from Legally Blonde
What do you like to hump the most?
Myself
Sleep with humans?
Oh yeah
Who’s a good dog?
Me obviously
