FDOTD – Oscar

Name?
Oscar
Hometown?
Marengo
Breed?
Schnoodle
Favorite Activity?
Peeing on every tree/post/mailbox I see
Favorite trick to do?
Escape from any open door
Most embarrassing moment?
Getting peed on by a bigger dog
Favorite person?
Mom (Beth)
Favorite food?
Chips Ahoy’s
Favorite thing to chew on?
Peanut butter bones
Should dogs wear costumes?
Only sweaters when it’s cold
Favorite costume?
My skull sweater
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
Mom’s shoe bench
Favorite command to ignore?
Come
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Hooch..if only I could be like him!
What do you like to hump the most?
Any other dog
Sleep with humans?
No! I have my own sleep number bed!
Who’s a good dog?
Oscar boy
Best Dog Movie?
Turner and Hooch
