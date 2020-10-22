FDOTD – Nash

Name?
Nash
Hometown?
Kenosha
Breed?
Miniature Schnauzer
Favorite Activity?
Walks with Dad
Least favorite trick to do?
Stay (in one place)
Most embarrassing moment?
Got head stuck in garbage can lid. Grrr
Favorite person?
Mommy
Favorite food?
Any MOIST Dog food (yes, I said MOIST!)
Favorite thing to chew on?
Sticks in yard
Should dogs wear costumes?
No
Favorite costume?
Hate when mom puts them on me. I look ridiculous!
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
FRONT yard
Favorite command to ignore?
No
Celebrity Dog Crush?
None
What do you like to hump the most?
What’s available?
Sleep with humans?
Sometimes
Who’s a good dog?
Nash Bridges
FDOTD sponsored by Best Bargains in New Muenster, Save on Groceries with wholesale prices with no membership fees
Want your pup to be FDOTD? Click HERE