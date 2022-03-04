FDOTD – Lily

Name?
Lily
Hometown?
McHenry
Breed?
Yorkie
Favorite Activity?
Being a Boss
Favorite trick to do?
Sleep
Most embarrassing moment?
Never embarrassed
Favorite person?
Dawn Marie MF Adams
Favorite food?
Love all food
Favorite thing to chew on?
I’m not a chewer
Should dogs wear costumes?
YES!!
Favorite costume?
Wonder Woman
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
I go WHERE EVER I WANT, Whenever I WANT
Favorite command to ignore?
ALL
Celebrity Dog Crush?
NONE
What do you like to hump the most?
I’m not a humper
Sleep with humans?
YES!!!
Who’s a good dog?
LILY!