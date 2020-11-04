FDOTD – Kodi

Name?
Kodi
Hometown?
Elgin, il
Breed?
papillon
Favorite Activity?
Chasing stuffed toys
Favorite trick to do?
playing fetch
Least favorite trick to do?
Going outside to potty
Most embarrassing moment?
belly flop down stairs
Favorite person?
Mark (owner)
Favorite food?
treats
Favorite thing to chew on?
What ever I can reach
Should dogs wear costumes?
Loves it
Favorite costume?
Bears Jersey
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
Living Room
Favorite command to ignore?
Come
Celebrity Dog Crush?
none
What do you like to hump the most?
Stuffed Squirrel
Sleep with humans?
on the couch
Who’s a good dog?
Kodi
