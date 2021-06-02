FDOTD – Hiro

Name?
Hiro (pronounced like Hero)
Hometown?
Grayslake
Breed?
Shiba Inu
Favorite Activity?
Car rides, howling, and biting the air
Favorite trick to do?
Howl
Least favorite trick to do?
Shake paws
Most embarrassing moment?
Took him to a public dog park and he attacked a lady for a treat
Favorite person?
The one who has food in their hand
Favorite food?
Wet cat food, he enjoys eating the cats leftover food
Favorite thing to chew on?
Pig ears
Should dogs wear costumes?
Only if they like to wear them and they are not in distress
Favorite costume?
Baby Yoda Halloween costume
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
In my basement in the corner
Favorite command to ignore?
“Did you pee/poop in the house?!”
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Hachi, the dog that kept looking for their owner, Hachi inspires him to follow us around the house
What do you like to hump the most?
My leg
Sleep with humans?
Of course, he enjoys morning cuddles
Who’s a good dog?
Hiro and Princess, his sister!
Best Dog Movie?
Hachi
