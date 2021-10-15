FDOTD – Diesel

Name?
Diesel
Hometown?
Salem, WI
Breed?
German Shepherd
Favorite Activity?
Frisbee
Favorite trick to do?
Tricks are for schmucks…but I do a killer sit and down
Least favorite trick to do?
Stay…I get it but when I really want something I can’t hardly stand to sit there and wait
Most embarrassing moment?
When I hit my face on the coffee table and knocked out a front tooth. It was mom’s fault but it’s so embarrassing to smile now.
Favorite person?
Definitely my mom, she’s amazing
Favorite food?
Pancakes, dad guy makes them on weekends and shares
Favorite thing to chew on?
My night night stuffy, don’t laugh, big dogs need comfort too
Should dogs wear costumes?
Nope, but if treats are provided I will do as you wish
Favorite costume?
I do love my Christmas ties and my scarf
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
When we moved to our new house almost 5 years ago, I used to love to go upstairs and [email protected]$t on the rug
Favorite command to ignore?
Diesel come
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Samantha from I Am Legend
What do you like to hump the most?
Once in awhile I try to hump my brother Chief
Sleep with humans?
No, they sleep with me. I’m quite sure that king sized bed in mine.
Who’s a good dog?
Diesel is the goodest boy
Best Dog Movie?
The Secret Life of Pets
