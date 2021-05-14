FDOTD – Diamond

Name?
Diamond
Hometown?
Kenosha
Breed?
Pit bull mix
Favorite Activity?
Sleeping in the cat’s bed
Favorite trick to do?
Beat you with my tail
Least favorite trick to do?
Listening
Favorite person?
Owner Wendi
Favorite food?
Steak of course
Favorite thing to chew on?
The cats
Should dogs wear costumes?
Hell no
Favorite command to ignore?
Stop
What do you like to hump the most?
I’m a fixed female
Sleep with humans?
Yup
Who’s a good dog?
Well i try
Best Dog Movie?
Kugo
FDOTD sponsored by Best Bargains in New Muenster, Save on Groceries with wholesale prices with no membership fees
Want your pup to be FDOTD? Click HERE