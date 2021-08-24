FDOTD – Dexter

Name??
Dexter
Hometown?
Lake Zurich
Breed?
English setter
Favorite Activity?
Running laps in the yard
Favorite trick to do?
Paw
Least favorite trick to do?
Stay
Most embarrassing moment?
Ran out of the house and chased some geese onto a a partly frozen pond and couldn’t get out. The fire department had to be called
Favorite person?
Mom
Favorite food?
Fries
Favorite thing to chew on?
Pencils
Should dogs wear costumes?
No way
Favorite command to ignore?
Fetch
What do you like to hump the most?
The human boy
Sleep with humans?
You bet
Who’s a good dog?
The dog next door
