FDOTD – Captain Rex

Name?
Captain Rex
Hometown?
Lowell
Breed?
Pembroke Welsh Corgi
Favorite Activity?
Chewing up toys
Favorite trick to do?
Making treats dissappear
Least favorite trick to do?
Drop it
Most embarrassing moment?
Scaring myself with my own poop
Favorite person?
My human JR
Favorite food?
Whatever I can eat
Favorite thing to chew on?
Socks!
Should dogs wear costumes?
Only if I can chew on it
Favorite costume?
I’m a gator…urggg
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
On the couch, but my humans give me treats when I don’t
Favorite command to ignore?
Sit and Drop it
Celebrity Dog Crush?
All the dogs from the Chewy commercial
What do you like to hump the most?
I don’t hump things….
Sleep with humans?
Nope. They snore…
Who’s a good dog?
I’m a good boi!!
Best Dog Movie?
Spaceballs! Barf is best boi!
