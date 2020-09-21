FDOTD – Capone

Name?
Capone
Hometown?
Wonder Lake
Breed?
Black and Tan Coonhound
Favorite Activity?
Sleeping
Favorite trick to do?
Fetch
Least favorite trick to do?
Give the ball up while fetching
Most embarrassing moment?
Night tremors with lip smacking snoring
Favorite person?
Mom
Favorite food?
Steak
Favorite thing to chew on?
Rubber chew toy
Should dogs wear costumes?
No
Favorite costume?
None
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
No where I’m not supposed
Favorite command to ignore?
All of them
What do you like to hump the most?
Little kids
Sleep with humans?
Yes right next to them
Who’s a good dog?
Capone
FDOTD sponsored by Best Bargains in New Muenster, Save on Groceries with wholesale prices with no membership fees
Want your pup to be FDOTD? Click HERE