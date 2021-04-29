FDOTD – Bull

Name?
Bull
Hometown?
Carpentersville
Breed?
Rottweiler
Favorite Activity?
Walking
Favorite trick to do?
Going to the oven when the timer goes off
Least favorite trick to do?
Give paw.
Most embarrassing moment?
Walking into a tree
Favorite person?
Dad
Favorite food?
Anything I can get to eat
Favorite thing to chew on?
My pink bunny
Should dogs wear costumes?
No
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
The neighbors lawn
Favorite command to ignore?
Come
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Lassie
What do you like to hump the most?
New dogs.
Sleep with humans?
Pleeaaassee…. I have my own bedroom
Who’s a good dog?
Bulls a good dog
Best Dog Movie?
Black Beauty Breed
