FDOTD – Buddy

Name?
Buddy
Hometown?
CAROL STREAM
Breed?
Tibetan mastiff chow mix
Favorite Activity?
Eating
Favorite trick to do?
Waite
Least favorite trick to do?
Boe
Most embarrassing moment?
Falling down the stairs in my sleep
Favorite person?
Mommy
Favorite food?
Steak bones
Favorite thing to chew on?
Bones
Should dogs wear costumes?
No I am too cute
Favorite costume?
None
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
None I’m a good boy
Favorite command to ignore?
Come inside
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Tom kief
What do you like to hump the most?
Male vistors
Sleep with humans?
No on the stairs to protect the whole house
Who’s a good dog?
Buddy
Best Dog Movie?
A dogs pupose
