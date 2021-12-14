FDOTD – Bruce

Name?
Bruce
Hometown?
Crystal lake
Breed?
Rottweiler
Favorite Activity?
Running people over
Most embarrassing moment?
Smelly farts after I steal human food
Favorite person?
Mom
Favorite food?
Raw bones
Favorite thing to chew on?
It use to be moms bras
Should dogs wear costumes?
Duh
Favorite costume?
Dinosaur
Favorite command to ignore?
Come here
Sleep with humans?
Yes
Who’s a good dog?
Me
Best Dog Movie?
Pets
