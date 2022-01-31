FDOTD – Brandy

Name?
Brandy
Hometown?
Twin lakes
Breed?
Mountain cur
Favorite Activity?
Barking at squirrels
Favorite trick to do?
Bark.
Least favorite trick to do?
Being quiet.
Most embarrassing moment?
I jumped out of the truck one day. I’m fine though.
Favorite person?
Mom
Favorite food?
Steak
Favorite thing to chew on?
Trees
Should dogs wear costumes?
Mom and dad have different views on that.
Favorite costume?
Dunno
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
I’m pretty good.
Favorite command to ignore?
Being quiet
What do you like to hump the most?
This stitch pillow that’s around
Sleep with humans?
Every night. You guys don’t?
Who’s a good dog?
All of us.
