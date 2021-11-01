FDOTD – Boo Boo

Name?
Boo Boo
Hometown?
McHenry
Breed?
Toy Chihuahua
Favorite Activity?
Playing with my broken (needs to be thrown out, but I won’t play with any other ball) ball.
Favorite trick to do?
I don’t do tricks, but if I must I’ll give you a paw or sit for a treat
Least favorite trick to do?
Any trick
Most embarrassing moment?
When I was chasing a squirrel and slid into the patio wall.
Favorite person?
Mommy. My mommy’s my world.
Favorite food?
I will ONLY eat homemade food. So, chicken mixed with rice or dehydrated veggies and it MUST be topped with treats to get me interested. Otherwise, forget it. I do not eat garbage. Only the best always.
Favorite thing to chew on?
My green bunny
Should dogs wear costumes?
Not costumes, but definitely cute clothes, but only when it’s cold out. I have an amazing wardrobe!
Favorite costume?
Gosh, I can’t decide, but I do like my ice cream dress. It’s super cute.
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
On the living room rug when mommy and daddy leave me. If they don’t leave, I won’t be naughty.
Favorite command to ignore?
To come to mommy and daddy. I will come when I darn near feel like it.
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Boo (of the same name), the pomeranian.
What do you like to hump the most?
My green bunny
Sleep with humans?
Yes, and even though I’m tiny, I’ll lay in the opposite direction of the bed and spread out so I get most of the room and Mommy and daddy are smooshed in tiny corners.
Who’s a good dog?
Me. I’m super cute and a sweet as can be.
Best Dog Movie?
Lady and the Tramp
