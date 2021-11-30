FDOTD – Bandit

Name?
Bandit
Hometown?
Gurnee
Breed?
Pitbull pointer mix
Favorite Activity?
Eating and sleeping
Favorite trick to do?
Come see me
Least favorite trick to do?
Fetching cause i dont wanna bring stuff back
Most embarrassing moment?
Got head stuck in chicken feeder
Favorite person?
My owner jacob
Favorite food?
Wet food
Favorite thing to chew on?
Bones
Should dogs wear costumes?
No
Favorite costume?
None
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
Im a good boy i dont potty inside
Favorite command to ignore?
Stay down
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Already taken
What do you like to hump the most?
Nothing
Sleep with humans?
Yes
Who’s a good dog?
Me
Best Dog Movie?
All dogs go to heaven
FDOTD sponsored by Best Bargains in New Muenster, Save on Groceries with wholesale prices with no membership fees
Want your pup to be FDOTD? Click HERE