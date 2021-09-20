      Weather Alert

FDOTD – Arrow

Sep 20, 2021 @ 7:45am

Name?
Arrow
Hometown?
Wheatfeild IN
Breed?
Batham
Favorite Activity?
Fighting my GF
Most embarrassing moment?
Cut my leg open
Favorite person?
Me
Favorite thing to chew on?
Dried worms
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
GF’s hood
Favorite command to ignore?
Sit
What do you like to hump the most?
The hens
Sleep with humans?
If you want to die

