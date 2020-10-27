Emily’s Mom Has A Complicated Order!
How NOT to place an order at the BK!
This news story inspired us:
A Toronto woman’s drunken fast-food order is making the rounds on social media after she requested one hamburger sans bun, with no mustard, onions, pickles…or beef patty. What she did want, though — and this is exactly what she got — were two packets of Heinz ketchup. The photo of @katievandemark’s receipt is now going viral. Complete with her two packets of ketchup…the only thing she received in her delivery.