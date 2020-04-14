Corona virus today – Tuesday 04/14/20
ABC’s George Stephanopoulos has tested positive, but is hs’s showing no symptoms. Babyface announced that he and his family have recovered from a bout with the coronavirus.
I hope by showing you some names you may know that you will understand… This is REAL. This is NOT the flu.
The HEROS on the front lines saving lives… are dying!!! And people of all ages are DYING! Stay the F at home!!!
We are all in this together… Let’s act like it. Six feet apart. Stay home if you can. I LOVE you! Be safe! – Tom
#AllInThisTogether #SixFeetApart