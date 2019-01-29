Alice In Chains Announces North American Tour Dates

Credit: Pamela Littky

Alice in Chains will launch a North American tour this spring in continued support of their new album Rainier Fog.

The mostly Canadian run kicks off April 10 in Vancouver, and will dip into the U.S. for shows in Minneapolis, Milwaukee and Peoria, Illinois. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 1 at 10 a.m. local time via AliceinChains.com.

Meanwhile, AiC is planning to release a new project called Black Antenna, a 10-part, 90-minute sci-fi movie to accompany Rainier Fog. Each segment will correspond to one of the album’s 10 tracks.

Rainier Fog is nominated for Best Rock Album at this year’s Grammys, taking place February 10 in Los Angeles.

Here are Alice in Chain’s North American tour dates:

4/10 — Vancouver, BC, Queen Elizabeth Theatre

4/12 — Calgary, AB, Grey Eagle Events Center

4/13 — Edmonton, AB, Edmonton Expo Centre

4/15 — Saskatoon, SK, TCU Place

4/17 — Winnipeg, MB, Burton Cummings Theatre

4/19 — Minneapolis, MN, The Armory

4/20 — Milwaukee, WI, Eagles Ballroom

4/21 — Peoria, IL, Peoria Civic Center

4/23 — London, ON, Budweiser Gardens

4/24 — Hamilton, ON, FirstOntario Concert Hall

4/25 — Rama, ON, Casino Rama

4/27 — Montreal, QC, Mtelus

4/28 — Quebec City, QC, Le Capitole

