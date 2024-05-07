95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN…. 05/07/2024…. Lollapalooza…. OZZY… Wisconsin….

Source: YouTube

Lollapalooza which first started back in 1991, was originally intended to be a farewell tour for the band Janes Addiction, but because of the success, the festival is still going strong over 30 years later. In fact Paramount + has revealed that they are doing a three-part docuseries coming out on May 21st titled “Lolla: The Story Of Lollapalooza.”

Ozzy is going to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist in October and the Prince of Darkness who is battling Parkinson’s really wants to perform at the ceremony. In a recent interview, the Ozzman stated that he wants to be able to do the gig without falling over and is just waiting for an “all clear” from one of his surgeons before making his final decision whether or not it will happen.

And finally, a new study was done recently by the company Betway to see which states in the U.S. have the “rowdiest” crowds at concerts. Out of 2,057 people surveyed, the trophy goes to none other than Wisconsin state for having the most irritating and aggressive concert participants.