95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 05/28/2024…. Sublime… The Black Keys… Iron Butterfly….

Sublime have reunited with late singer Bradley Nowell’s son Jakob taking over vocal duties, and now have released their first new song in 28 years. The track titled “Feel Like That” was born out of a 1996 jam session, with samples of that session featuring Bradley on the new tune.

It seems like The Black Keys have quietly canceled their upcoming ‘International Players Tour’. The group has not addressed the cancellation publicly or given a reason, but have pulled down all their arena dates off their website, including the United Center date on Thursday November 7th.

And finally, Doug Ingle, co-founder and lead vocalist for the group Iron Butterfly passed away peacefully Friday evening surrounded by friends and family at the age of 78. Ingle was the last original member of the band who was best known for their 17-minute hit, “Inna-Gadda-Da-Vida”.