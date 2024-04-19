95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN…. 04/19/2024…. Memphis May Fire…. Shinedown/Jelly Roll…. Dickey Betts….

Source: YouTube

Memphis May Fire have dropped a brand new single with a video to go along with titled “Chaotic”. Lead singer Matty Mullins says that the song embodies the essence of the band, but pushes the boundaries a bit, and that they can’t wait to play it live on the road. Memphis May Fire are embarking on a tour currently with Asking Alexandria and will be hitting the The Bottom Lounge in Chicago on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shinedown’s Brent Smith revealed in a recent interview that he and the band will more than likely be collaborating with Jelly Roll in the near future. Smith went on to talk about how they discovered what a genuine man Jelly is after bringing him out on the road with them back in 22′, and that ever since, the band and him have a mutual love for one another.

And finally, sad news in the Southern Rock world, Dickey Betts of the Allman Brothers Band passed away at his home in Florida yesterday at the age of 80. Betts had been suffering from cancer and COPD.