95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN…..04/12/2024…. Powerman 5000….. Bring Me The Horizon…. Jerry Cantrell….

Powerman 5000 have a new album dropping on May 10th titled “Abandon Ship” and are going back to the 90’s with their new single off it called “1999”. As it happens, 1999 was the year Powerman 5000 released their breakout album “Tonight the Stars Revolt!”, which ended up selling over 1 million copies.

Bring Me The Horizon seem to be gearing up to announce their long-awaited new album “POST HUMAN: Nex GEn. The record has been delayed since last August, but singer Oli Sykes now says that it will be released this summer.

And finally, I reported yesterday on “The Breakdown” that Alice In Chains Jerry Cantrell was freaking out because his favorite guitar was supposedly stolen out of his car, come to find out it was actually just misplaced in transit between the recording studio and a photoshoot. Get it together Jerry!!!