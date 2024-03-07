95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 03/07/2024….. The Black Crowes…. Steve Harris…. Judas Priest….

Source: YouTube

The Black Crowes have a brand new album dropping on March 15th titled “Happiness Bastards” and have just shared an official video from their new single “Wanting and Waiting”. Frontman Chris Robinson described the track as the band’s “love letter to rock’n’roll”.

Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris stated in a recent interview that he is ready to write an autobiography about the early days with the band. Harris, who founded the band back in ’75, says it’s just a matter of time, but that it will have to happen when he has time off the road. You can check out Maiden when they play Allstate Arena this coming fall.

In a recent interview, Judas Priest bass player Ian Hill was asked if he thought their was anyway that the band would ever work again with former guitarist K.K. Downing. His response to that was that things have gone a bit too far now, and that he had given his old bandmate too many chances to make an amends, but that it’s a bit too late now.