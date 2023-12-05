95 WIIL Rock 12 Guitars of Axemas Featured Artist of the Day 12/5

The 12 Guitars of Axemas featured artist of the day for day December 5th is:

ALTER BRIDGE

Listen for an Alter Bridge song through 6 tonight. When the song starts be caller 10 at 800-223-9510 and you’ll qualify for a chance to win one of the 12 Guitars of Axemas.

For more details on 12 Guitars of Axemas click here.

This is what the Alter Bridge guitar looks like and you can see it in person at Irish Mill in Mundelein.

WIIL Digital