Saliva Show Cancelled

In light of the very sudden and unforeseen passing of our brother, dear friend and guitar player of Saliva, Wayne Swinny, we unfortunately need to cancel the remaining dates of our current Spring Mayhem Tour with Through Fire and Any Given Sin. We thank you for your support and understanding in this matter and ask that you keep Wayne, his family and the band in your thoughts, prayers and well wishes throughout this difficult time. Tickets will be refunded for all shows.