4:20 Homegrown Hit of the Day – BERP – Mystery Train

Today for the 4:20 Homegrown Hit of the Day is BERP and their version of Mystery Train.
BERP (The Bent Rimz Project) is a hard rock band comprised of a revolving door of local musicians that have all played in established bands from the Wisconsin area. The members of the project are all Racine natives who grew up playing in bands and sharing local stages for over 20 years.
It was a 50/50 split on Puffs and Passes so it came down to me…I passed.
The recording project was put together by Brent Nimz (current drummer for Carbellion) as a fun way to stay connected with his previous bandmates.
BERP for this song is:
Cam Kellenberger – Vocals (Carbellion, Roast)
Chad Hanstedt – Guitar (Fruit Salad, Belle City Destroyers)
Joey Talbott – Bass (Wheeliebar, Backodabus)
Brent Nimz – Drums (Carbellion, Rejection Fetish)