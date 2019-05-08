10 o’clock Rock Block Three great songs, one great artist! Love him or hate him he is the one and only Marilyn Manson. Definitely a polarizing individual, he still makes entertaining music. The three tonight are Kill 4 Me, Personal Jesus, and The Beautiful People. 10 o'clockButterysmoothMarilyn Mansonrockblock SHARE RELATED CONTENT Web Wednesday – Avatar #Midnightallica Three Lock Box Rolls On 420 Hit of the Day – P.O.D. – Rockin With The Best Slipknot To Perform On “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Next Week #TomTube – Tuesday 05/07/19