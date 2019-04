Three great songs, one great artist!

Tonight, no trickery. No April fooling. Just three great songs from Megadeth!

Dave Ellefson of Megadeth was in Studioeast today with his side project Altitudes and Attitude. Check it out on the Studioeast page of the website. Since A&A doesn’t have enough music out at this time to do a rock block decided to go with the band that put Ellefson on the map.

Peace Sells, A Tout Le Monde, and Dystopia are the three songs tonight!