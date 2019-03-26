10 o’clock Rock Block Three great songs, one great artist! Kicking you hard in the feels with the featured video. It’s three from Royal Bliss tonight! I Was Drunk, Crazy, and the new one Pain! 10 o'clockButtersmoothrockblockRoyal Bliss SHARE RELATED CONTENT Rock, White, and Blue July 4th 2019 – Naval Station Great Lakes featuring .38 Special, Aranda, Royal Bliss Warheads On Foreheads!! Tonight 420 Hit of the Day – Awake At Last – Dead Generation #TomTube – Monday 03/25/19 FLOTD is Diane from Round Lake 420 Hit of the Day – Beartooth – You Never Know