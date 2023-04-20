04/20/23 Foo Fighters…. Summerfest…. Staind….

Foo Fighters have just announced a new album titled “But Here We Are” set to be released on June 2nd, with a newly released single called “Rescued”. They did have a message to go along with their announcement, stating that as they are saying goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that the band has ever known,, they are reminded of how thankful they are for the people they love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with them.

Milwaukee’s Summerfest is celebrating their 55th Anniversary this year and have announced the 2023 line-up. A few of the bands to take note of playing are The Pretty Reckless, Queensryche, Saliva, Buckcherry, and Tesla. The event runs every weekend starting June 22nd through July 8th.

And finally, after 12 years since their last studio effort, Staind have announced a new album coming out titled “Confessions Of The Fallen”. Staind will be on the road this summer on a co-headlining tour with Godsmack, making a stop at Tinley Park on Thursday August 10th, and then on Sunday August 13th in Milwaukee.