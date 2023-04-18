04/18/23 Soundgarden…. Danko Jones…. Brian Johnson….

The members of Soundgarden and Vicky Cornell, (the wife of the late Chris Cornell) have ended their long running legal battles on whether or not to release seven songs that Chris recorded with the band before he tragically passed away six years ago. In 2019, Vicky sued the band for the rights of the un-released material and also claimed that they owed money to Cornell’s estate. At the moment, it seems that both parties have reached an agreement, saying that the past issues are water under the bridge, and Chris’s legacy will continue to live on by these new tracks.

Danko Jones are set to release their 11th studio album later on this year titled “Electric Sounds”. The Canadian group who formed back in 86′ hadn’t worked together for the past two years and have just put out their first single off the album, properly titled, “Guess Who’s Back”.

And finally, as statue of AC/DC’s Brian Johnson was unveiled this past weekend in Namur, Belgium to commemorate the first ever concert Brian performed with the band back on June 29th, 1980.