Shovel Ready to Rock

Youtube user Justin Johnson has some great videos if you like guitars and people pickin’. The video above is from a couple years back, it still amazes me.

You see, he’s converted a shovel into a guitar. A nice sounding guitar at that!

Reminds me of that video of Jack White building a guitar.

What is the coolest guitar you’ve ever seen?

Angus Young’s Red Gibson SG?

The Tenacious D Master Exploder Guitar?

Bill Bailey’s Six-Neck Guitar?

Let me know, stu@95wiilrock.com. To see some of the kickass guitars mentioned, check this out.