Hit Hole Weekend!

Regarding the ‘Shithole’ comments… Can we get the source of the claims to go on the record? So much has been made of the controversy, it’s only right we find out who made the accusations. It’s he said/he said at this point. Here’s where the story started, via Reuters;

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump on Thursday questioned why the United States would want to have immigrants from Haiti and African nations, referring to some as “shithole countries,” according to two sources familiar with the comments.

Trump’s remarks, made in the White House, came as Democratic Senator Dick Durbin and Republican Senator Lindsey Graham briefed the president on a newly drafted immigration bill being touted by a bipartisan group of senators, according to the sources, who asked not to be identified.

Other government officials were present during the conversation, the sources said.

I think most people don’t clutch their pearls like those on the TV news stations when they hear these comments. Personally, I don’t get the race component to the outrage. Just like a “human can’t be illegal”, a shithole can’t be a human. Got any thoughts? Let me know, stu@95wiilrock.com.