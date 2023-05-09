WIN BOTOX for Mom for Mother’s Day!
May 8, 2023 7:09PM CDT
Just in time for Mother’s Day.
Mom’s you have a chance to win a floral bouquet from Antioch Flower Shop ($100 gift certificate) and six months of Botox treatments from Dr. Peter Waidzunas at Gurnee Dental.
All you have to do is tell Tom your most harrowing tale as a mom.
What did little Johnny or Susie do to give you the stress lines on your face?
Email your story to [email protected].
You have until Thursday at 9pm to get your story in.
Remember, Tom will read some of these on the air.
Good luck and Happy Mother’s Day.