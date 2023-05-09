WIN BOTOX for Mom for Mother’s Day!

Just in time for Mother’s Day.

Mom’s you have a chance to win a floral bouquet from Antioch Flower Shop ($100 gift certificate) and six months of Botox treatments from Dr. Peter Waidzunas at Gurnee Dental.

All you have to do is tell Tom your most harrowing tale as a mom.

What did little Johnny or Susie do to give you the stress lines on your face?

Email your story to [email protected].

You have until Thursday at 9pm to get your story in.

Remember, Tom will read some of these on the air.

Good luck and Happy Mother’s Day.