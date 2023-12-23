WIIL ROCK Morning Show – Weekend Rewind 12/23/23
December 22, 2023 9:14PM CST
6AM
BJ Jola
AWAF Tom Takes Notes
Toms Electric Penis
Tom Navigates From Now On
7AM
Dildo Mouth
Work Percentage
Sausage Coffin
Hitler Wife
8AM
Jellyfish Cut
Weed Wednesday Alexa Pew Pew
Melted Snow Poppin Mary
Tix Tue Star Or Far Crochet
9AM
Bologna God
Leahs Giant Vagina
Leahs Testicle Song
Three Minutes And Three Seconds Of Greenday
