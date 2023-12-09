WIIL ROCK Morning Show – Weekend Rewind 12/09/23

6AM

Eye Syphilis

Eating Your Fat

Hairless Dog Nipples

Dog Food Airlines

7AM

Tom Is Goat F’er

First Kiss

Wrong Weiner

So Now This Is A Thing Episode One Miralax

8AM

Arctic Vagina

Chopsticks In The Brain

Roping Cows

Tix Tue Word Play Dolphin

9AM

Stuffing Dressing Gravy

Janes Turkey Stuffing Recipe

iPhone Blur Feature

Tix Tue Word Play Jola

Hear the podcast HERE (tbd)

Hear all of our Spotify podcast HERE

If you missed your favorite bit, or want to hear more old crap check out our Weekend Rewind page HERE.

Get all the really old stuff on our SoundCloud HERE