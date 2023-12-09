WIIL ROCK Morning Show – Weekend Rewind 12/09/23
December 9, 2023 9:29AM CST
6AM
Eye Syphilis
Eating Your Fat
Hairless Dog Nipples
Dog Food Airlines
7AM
Tom Is Goat F’er
First Kiss
Wrong Weiner
So Now This Is A Thing Episode One Miralax
8AM
Arctic Vagina
Chopsticks In The Brain
Roping Cows
Tix Tue Word Play Dolphin
9AM
Stuffing Dressing Gravy
Janes Turkey Stuffing Recipe
iPhone Blur Feature
Tix Tue Word Play Jola
