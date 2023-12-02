WIIL ROCK Morning Show – Weekend Rewind 12/02/23
December 1, 2023 8:27PM CST
6AM
Elton Johns New Album
Norbert Thigpen
Weed It Seizure Toms Belt
Chan Man
7AM
Leah Loves Urkel
Leah Eats Turkey Testicles
Our Alternate Careers
Rhinestone Steering Wheel
8AM
Our Eart Quake Plan
Any Word Is An Alexa Song
Python Pants
Thanksgiving Leftovers
9AM
Steaven Steamer
Tom IS Sexiest Man Alive
Showering On Thanksgiving
Christmas Death Song
