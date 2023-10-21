WIIL ROCK Morning Show – Weekend Rewind 10/21/23
October 20, 2023 9:00PM CDT
WIIL ROCK Morning Show – Weekend Rewind 10/21/23
6AM
Droopy Balloons
Turkey Crossing
Pokemon Cops
Suzi Hitler
7AM
Burping Anus
Plaster Cast Vagina Spill
Maryland
Why Does My Bedroom Smell
8AM
Lerd Lured
Leahs Pizza Joke
Gynophobia
OPT Red Red Pecker Head
9AM
Face Orgasm Sneeze
Pop Rocks On The Radio
Twinkies With Jesus
Banana Twinkies 420
Hear the podcast HERE (tbd)
Hear all of our Spotify podcast HERE
If you missed your favorite bit, or want to hear more old crap check out our Weekend Rewind page HERE.
Get all the really old stuff on our SoundCloud HERE