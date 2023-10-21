WIIL ROCK Morning Show – Weekend Rewind 10/21/23

6AM

Droopy Balloons

Turkey Crossing

Pokemon Cops

Suzi Hitler

7AM

Burping Anus

Plaster Cast Vagina Spill

Maryland

Why Does My Bedroom Smell

8AM

Lerd Lured

Leahs Pizza Joke

Gynophobia

OPT Red Red Pecker Head

9AM

Face Orgasm Sneeze

Pop Rocks On The Radio

Twinkies With Jesus

Banana Twinkies 420

Hear the podcast HERE (tbd)

Hear all of our Spotify podcast HERE

If you missed your favorite bit, or want to hear more old crap check out our Weekend Rewind page HERE.

Get all the really old stuff on our SoundCloud HERE