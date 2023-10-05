WIIL ROCK Morning Show – Weekend Rewind 09/30/23
October 4, 2023 8:34PM CDT
6AM
Exposure Therapy
Deaf Cat Records
Perineum
7AM
Stinky Worm Hands
Leah Ruins Boobs
Chick Peas
8AM
Butt Ducks and Arson
22 or Glock Gusset
Truck full of continents
9AM
Engagement Chicken
Licking Elwoods Butt Chin
Hair Pulling 101
Hear the podcast HERE
If you missed your favorite bit, or want to hear more old crap check out our Weekend Rewind page HERE.
Get all the really old stuff on our SoundCloud HERE