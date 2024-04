WIIL ROCK Morning Show – Weekend Rewind 04/13/24

6AM

LEAH KNOWS UCONN

TOMS TIME IS LIMITED

FAKING YOUR DEATH

TOMS WAKE

7AM

GEN Z CHECKERS

LEAH HAS ANTS

BREAST MILK CREAMER

SSSU GATORS IN MUCK

8AM

FIVE WHITE BALLS

CICADA SEX

LEAH RUINS EVERYTHING

PENILE BIRTH

9AM

LEAH WANTS PEANUT

GAY CAT PORN

BATMANS COCAINE

INTERMINUTE<sic> FASTING

Hear the podcast HERE (TBD)

Hear all of our Spotify podcast HERE

If you missed your favorite bit, or want to hear more old crap check out our Weekend Rewind page HERE.

Get all the really old stuff on our SoundCloud HERE