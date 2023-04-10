WIIL ROCK Morning Show – Weekend Rewind 04/08/23

WIIL ROCK Morning Show – Weekend Rewind 04/15/23

6AM

Leah Yahtzee Fail

Taste It

7AM

Spicy SpaghettiOs

Leah Is A Tigers Fan

Toms Manageable Penis

8AM

Toms Nose Thing

Leah Salivating

Tix Tue Spy The Lie

9AM

Short Bald Guys

Grand Canyon University

McDonalds Diet

Hear the podcast HERE

If you missed your favorite bit, or want to hear more old crap check out our Weekend Rewind page HERE.

Get all the really old stuff on our SoundCloud HERE.