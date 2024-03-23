95 WIIL ROCK 95 WIIL ROCK Logo

WIIL ROCK Morning Show – Weekend Rewind 03/23/24

March 23, 2024 9:44AM CDT
6AM
BJ Joke
Pickle Juice HMO
Leahs Mom Gets Her Bottom Knocked Out

7AM
Stroke
Grocery Store Etiquette
BPT
FERP Tom Is Crazy According To Jola

8AM
Two Voices
Leah Is A Beard
Handcuff Deznuts
Embarrassing Leah

9AM
Leah Pronounces Pronunciation
How To Say Sheen
Amazon Drugs
Steak Giveaway Guys Wife Left Him

